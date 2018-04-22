Close
April 22 - August 5, 2018

    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    South Side
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    773-324-5520
    April 22, 2018 – August 5, 2018
    Kanter McCormick Gallery

    Stories of all kinds are more important than ever to our society and inside of the contemporary art world. But sometimes important narratives can be hidden inside of abstract works. These narratives can often drive the creative process while carrying larger messages that can be overlooked. Fugitive Narrative curated by Mike Nourse, will bring stories to the forefront, by featuring Chicago artists whose works are driven by abstracting narratives. 

