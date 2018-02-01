Gallery 2018 Juried Community Art Exhibition

Wednesday, Jun 6 - Aug 1, 2018
- Categories
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Fine and Performing Arts Center
9000 W. College Pkwy.
Palos Hills, IL 60465
- Telephone
- 708-608-4231
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
June 6-Aug. 1
Reception: June 9, 1-3 p.m.
Summer Gallery Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The local community is invited to submit artworks for this annual juried exhibition with cash prizes for the “Best of Show” artwork. A call for entries begins in April 2018 and can be found online and at the Fine and Performing Arts Center.