Gallery 2018 Juried Community Art Exhibition

Wednesday, Jun 6 - Aug 1, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Fine and Performing Arts Center
    9000 W. College Pkwy.
    Palos Hills, IL 60465
    Telephone
    708-608-4231
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    June 6-Aug. 1

    Reception: June 9, 1-3 p.m.


    Summer Gallery Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 

    The local community is invited to submit artworks for this annual juried exhibition with cash prizes for the “Best of Show” artwork. A call for entries begins in April 2018 and can be found online and at the Fine and Performing Arts Center.

