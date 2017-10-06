GALLERY Chicago, collaborative exhibit with National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

Friday, Oct 6 - Nov 26, 2017

Exhibition on view: October 6- November 26, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, October 6, 2017

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art and the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture present a collaborative exhibition, GALLERY Chicago, pairing artworks from UIMA’s permanent collection with works by contemporary artists involved in NMPRAC’s programming.

Art is a language that knows no nationality, and GALLERY Chicago will highlight one of the visual languages that artists of Ukrainian and Puerto Rican backgrounds share: abstraction. UIMA houses one of the most robust collections of Ukrainian Modernist abstraction from the 1950s-1970s, while NMPRAC is dedicated to the cutting edge practices of contemporary Puerto Rican artists living or working in Chicago.

In GALLERY Chicago, these artists of two vastly different generations and ethnic heritages envelop their unique experiences within their formalism. With UIMA in the West Town/Ukrainian Village neighborhood, and NMPRAC located next door in Humboldt Park, this exhibition is also a reflection of the Ukrainian and Puerto Rican communities’ cultural legacies as neighbors.

This exhibit is produced in partnership with the Chicago Cultural Alliance's city-wide, intercultural festival, Inherit Chicago.

Featuring Javier Bosques, Ihor Dmytruk, Frances Gallardo, Jacques Hnizdovsky, Wasyl Kacurovsky, Peter Kolisnyk, Ronald Kostyniuk, Lialia Kuchma, Michael D. Mandziuk, Rafael Miranda Mattei, Konstantin Milonadis, Nora Maite Nieves, Josue Pellot, Aka Pereyma, Luis Rodríguez Rosario, Zilia Sanchez, Kristine Servia, Edra Soto, Mychajlo Urban, and Omar Velazquez. Curated by Robin Dluzen, Stanislav Grezdo and Bianca Ortiz.

Photo courtesy of the artist and UIMA.