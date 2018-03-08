Close
Gallery Conversation: Through the Black Country...

Screen_shot_2018-03-08_at_5.41.30_pm

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018

5:30pm - 1:00am
  • Tours & Performances
    Krannert Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    All are welcome to a gallery conversation with curators and faculty in Allan deSouza: Through the Black Country...We hope you will join us to listen and ask questions as the panel engages the central issues of the exhibition.

