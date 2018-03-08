Thursday, Mar 15, 2018
5:30pm - 1:00am
Tours & Performances
Krannert Art Museum
Suburbs / Midwest
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
All are welcome to a gallery conversation with curators and faculty in Allan deSouza: Through the Black Country...We hope you will join us to listen and ask questions as the panel engages the central issues of the exhibition.