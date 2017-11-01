Gallery Conversation: World on the Horizon

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017
- 5:30pm - 6:30am
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Krannert Art Museum
- Suburbs / Midwest
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
With Mauro Nobili, assistant professor of History; Rini Mehta, assistant professor of Comparative and World Literatures; and Jenny Peruski, doctoral student in Art History; moderated by Allyson Purpura, senior curator and curator of Global African Arts
East Gallery
Presented in conjunction with World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean exhibition