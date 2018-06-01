Gallery ROW Opening Night

Saturday, May 19, 2018
- 5:00pm - 10:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Bridgeport Art Center
- South Side
- 1200 W. 35th St.
Chicago, IL 60609
- 773-843-9000
Please join us on the evening of May 19th for drinks, light refreshments, and exquisitely curated gallery & show spaces at The Bridgeport Art Center!
8A5E Cafe & Coffee Shop Will Also Be Open!
*Please Enter through Racine Entrance. Parking will be available in the North lot.