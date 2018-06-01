Gallery ROW Opening Night

Close
Saturday, May 19, 2018

5:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Bridgeport Art Center
    South Side
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    773-843-9000
    Please join us on the evening of May 19th for drinks, light refreshments, and exquisitely curated gallery & show spaces at The Bridgeport Art Center!

    8A5E Cafe & Coffee Shop Will Also Be Open!

    *Please Enter through Racine Entrance. Parking will be available in the North lot.

