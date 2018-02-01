Gallery talk and Closing Reception: Brian Dettmer, Anthony Adcock, Michael Dinges

Sunday, Jan 21, 2018

Join artists Brian Dettmer, Anthony Adcock and Michael Dinges for a gallery talk on Sunday, January 21 at 1pm, followed by a reception until 4pm. This is the closing event for Concrete, Paper, and Plastic.

The gallery talk will be moderated by Alan Pocaro. The subject of the panel will be LABOR and it’s relation to ART as a theme, and the labor involved in each artist's body of work.

Please RSVP YES for the talk if you plan on attending, so we can order enough chairs please.

If you’d like to arrive after 2:00, you can just show up.