Gallery Talk: Ellen Rothenberg: ISO 6346: ineluctable immigrant

Sunday, Mar 4, 2018

In conjunction with ISO 6346: ineluctable immigrant, join artist Ellen Rothenberg and curator Ionit Behar for an informal gallery talk about Rothenberg's inspirations, processes, and decisions for exhibition.

Spertus Institute has commissioned a site-specific installation by internationally-acclaimed, Chicago-based artist Ellen Rothenberg. Entitled ISO 6346: ineluctable immigrant, it will be on view in the Institute’s Ground Level Gallery through April 22, 2018. With this work, Rothenberg prompts visitors to consider connections between past and contemporary issues of migration. The project is inspired by objects and documents that Rothenberg uncovered in the Spertus collection — as well as research she pursued in Berlin at Germany’s largest refugee camp, currently housed in the monumental Tempelhof Airport, a disused site that was originally designed and built by the Nazis.