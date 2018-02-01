Close
Search

Gallery Talk: Ellen Rothenberg: ISO 6346: ineluctable immigrant

Https---cdn.evbuc.com-images-38914692-147548189724-1-original

Sunday, Mar 4, 2018

Time
3:00pm - 4:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Spertus Museum / Spertus Institute of Jewish Studies
    Address
    610 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-322-1700
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    This event is free but reservations are requested.

    Register Here

    In conjunction with ISO 6346: ineluctable immigrant, join artist Ellen Rothenberg and curator Ionit Behar for an informal gallery talk about Rothenberg's inspirations, processes, and decisions for exhibition.

    Spertus Institute has commissioned a site-specific installation by internationally-acclaimed, Chicago-based artist Ellen Rothenberg. Entitled ISO 6346: ineluctable immigrant, it will be on view in the Institute’s Ground Level Gallery through April 22, 2018. With this work, Rothenberg prompts visitors to consider connections between past and contemporary issues of migration. The project is inspired by objects and documents that Rothenberg uncovered in the Spertus collection — as well as research she pursued in Berlin at Germany’s largest refugee camp, currently housed in the monumental Tempelhof Airport, a disused site that was originally designed and built by the Nazis.

    Previous Event
    Next Event