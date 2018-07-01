Gallery Talk: Jennifer Scappettone

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018

FREE, open to all

Join Jennifer Scappettone, poet and Associate Professor in the Department of English Language and Literature as she reflects on works by Tang Chang and their relationship to international poetry movements.

Tang Chang pioneered a new style of visual poetry in his native Thailand, often repeating words and phrases drawn from his observations of daily life. The resulting poem-drawings, examples of which are on view in The Painting that is Painted with Poetry Is Profoundly Beautiful, have a visual relationship to the Concrete Poetry produced in the middle of the 20th century in South America and Europe and Japan.