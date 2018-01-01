Close
Gallery Talk: Robert Burnier & Caroline Picard

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:00am
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    The Arts Club of Chicago
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    201 E. Ontario
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-787-3997
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Robert Burnier’s "Of No Particular King", an enormous yellow tapestry hanging in The Arts Club’s garden since October, both highlights the color palette of the surrounding cityscape (construction trucks, yellow lines on the streets, caution signs, etc.) and critiques the implicit power structures within it. Burnier talks with fellow artist Caroline Picard about his creative intentions.

