Gallery Talk: Robert Burnier & Caroline Picard

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:00am
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- The Arts Club of Chicago
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 201 E. Ontario
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-787-3997
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Robert Burnier’s "Of No Particular King", an enormous yellow tapestry hanging in The Arts Club’s garden since October, both highlights the color palette of the surrounding cityscape (construction trucks, yellow lines on the streets, caution signs, etc.) and critiques the implicit power structures within it. Burnier talks with fellow artist Caroline Picard about his creative intentions.