Saturday, May 26, 2018

Using vibrant colors and organic lines, African American artist Morgan Nicolette uses oil paintings to capture abstract ideas and emotions through black bodies. In this breadth of work she partners oil paintings and poems that she has created based upon first hand life experiences, or observed though her beloved friends and family. “Garden of Thought” a body of work that uses organic elements like flowers, leaves, fish, and water to help take the viewers on a journey through deep thought. Topics touched on are about emotions, bodies, society, and how each and every one of us are consistently growing and intertwining together, like a garden.