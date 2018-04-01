Close
Generations: Mothers and Daughters

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018

Time
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Events
    • Location
    Woman Made Gallery
    District
    South Side
    Address
    2150 S Canalport #4A-3
    Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
    312-738-0400
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Poems about being mothers, in all senses of the word, about being children (including adult children) and how these roles interweave with issues of identity, dependence, attachment and individuality.

    Please join us for a reading on Sunday, April 29, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woman Made Gallery, 2150 S. Canalport 4th FL, Chicago, IL 60608. Please enter the building through the Parking Lot at the North Entrance on 21st Street. Dial 271 on the Callbox and press 'Call.'

