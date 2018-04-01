Generations: Mothers and Daughters

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018

Poems about being mothers, in all senses of the word, about being children (including adult children) and how these roles interweave with issues of identity, dependence, attachment and individuality.



Please join us for a reading on Sunday, April 29, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Woman Made Gallery, 2150 S. Canalport 4th FL, Chicago, IL 60608. Please enter the building through the Parking Lot at the North Entrance on 21st Street. Dial 271 on the Callbox and press 'Call.'