Friday, Jan 5 - Feb 10, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, January 5th - 5 to 8pm

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Glenn Wexler - Illumination Unfolded: Works of the Urban Landscape. Wexler’s photograph-based installation analyzes the urban setting and the components that form it. His versatile work takes many forms (wallpaper, acrylic panel, light-box, site-specific installation) but all address the rapid development of metropolitan areas and the clash of cultures as a result.