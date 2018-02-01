Friday, Jan 5 - Feb 10, 2018
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
- River North
- 325 W. Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-944-1990
Opening reception: Friday, January 5th - 5 to 8pm
Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Glenn Wexler - Illumination Unfolded: Works of the Urban Landscape. Wexler’s photograph-based installation analyzes the urban setting and the components that form it. His versatile work takes many forms (wallpaper, acrylic panel, light-box, site-specific installation) but all address the rapid development of metropolitan areas and the clash of cultures as a result.