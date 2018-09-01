Friday, Aug 24, 2018

The Glory of Germania – History Brought to Light

After 32 years in storage, a magnificent piece of German Chicago history has reemerged. The DANK Haus is proud to assist in assessing the Glory of Germania mosaic in our 4th floor art gallery and presenting this art work to the public once again for a limited time. Featuring over 1,000 tiles, this 125-year-old mosaic was part of the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition.

Register and receive a free Glory of Germania postcard at the event!

Guests will have the opportunity to listen to our keynote speaker while enjoying refreshments and viewing the mosaic from our viewing platform.

Note: Advance registration is required. Along with your $5.00 registration, all attendees will receive a free Glory of Germania postcard at the event!

Be sure to join us for the Glory of Germania reception on Friday, August 24th at 7:00pm. Pre-Register online here

Free parking is available in the MB Financial Bank lot after 5 pm (entrance on Western and Gunnison).

We are pleased to welcome Dr. Diane Dillon as the keynote speaker at the reception. Dr. Dillon is the Director of Exhibitions and Major Projects at the Newberry Library and an expert on world's fairs. We will welcome Dr. Reinhard Andress (Loyola University) as well who will present historical material uncovered in the manufacturer's archive in Berlin.