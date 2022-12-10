Goldfinch Flatfiles Exhibition

Close
Sunday, Dec 10 - 22, 2017

    • Location
    Goldfinch
    Address
    319 N Albany
    Chicago, Il 60612
    Telephone
    708-714-0937
    Goldfinch Flatfiles

    December 10-22
    Opening Reception: Sunday, December 10, 3-6pm


    GOLDFINCH is pleased to announce its inaugural Flatfiles Exhibition, a gallery-wide presentation of our entire Flatfiles inventory. The opening reception is Sunday, December 10  from 3-6pm, and the show will be on view through Friday, December 22nd. You can preview works in the exhibition by visiting our website - additional pieces will be added for the gallery show. Everything in the exhibition is available to take home right away, so if you're on the lookout for a unique holiday gift, come visit!

