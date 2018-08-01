Got It For Cheap Chicago

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018

Got It For Cheap is a traveling series of group shows including 500+ artists. All pieces are original works on paper, which are sold for the low price of $30 USD or the local equivalent.

The goal of GIFC is to make buying original art accessible to all people and to give young artists a platform to sell their work and be exposed to a worldwide audience.

Since January of 2016, this traveling series curated by artists Charlie Roberts and Chris Rexroad has stopped all over Europe and the U.S., delivering an alternative to the typical art viewing experience. This offers attendees a chance to engage in the art buying experience like never before, while giving artists of all levels vast exposure.

A selection of artists for GIFC Chicago include Ryan Travis Christian, Kristy Luck, Cody Tumblin, Morgan Mandalay, Mie Kongo, Cindy Parra, Baldur Helgason, Chelsea Kirkey, Dont Fret, Paul Kenneth, Cristina Marquez, Ethan Stuart, Simone Blain, Janie Korn, Mac Blackout, Tara Booth, Loren Law, Erica Podwoiski, Taylor Carpenter, Steve Morrison, Chris Williford, Zachary Buchner, Micah Dunlap, Chris Parmelee, Lexie Cicale, Laura Denzer, David Heo, Maya Mackrandilal and many more!

For examples of works to be shown, please visit our Instagram account @gifcworldwide.