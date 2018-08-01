Greg Breda: Hei

Saturday, Jul 14 - Aug 25, 2018

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 14th from 5 - 8PM

And I love light. Perhaps you'll think it strange that an invisible man should need light, desire light, love light. But maybe it is exactly because I am invisible. Light confirms my reality, gives birth to my form... – Excerpt from "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison

PATRON is proud to present our first solo exhibition with Los Angeles based artist, Greg Breda. The exhibition titled, Hei will open with a reception for the artist on Saturday July 14th, from 5-8PM, and will continue through August 25, 2018.

GREG BREDA (b.1959, Los Angeles, CA) lives and works in Los Angeles California. In recent years, Breda's work has been included in several solo and group exhibitions including: Hei (2018) at PATRON, Chicago IL; Face To Face: Los Angeles Collects Portraiture (2017) at California African American Museum, Los Angeles, Ca; East + West: Studies On Paper By Francks Deceus & Greg Breda (2015) at Band Of Vices, Los Angeles, Ca; Hard: Politics, Religion, and Personal Preference (the private collection of CCH Pounder) (2014) at Advocate & Gochis Galleries, Los Angeles, Ca; A Collaboration with Tilford Art Group & Pounder Kone (2008) at Pounder Kone Art Space, Los Angeles; Seed (2006) at Tilford Art Group, Los Angeles, Ca and Ca and House Proud: The Artist Salon (2006) at Pounder Kone Art Space, Los Angeles, Ca.