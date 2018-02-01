Close
Greg Gossel Solo Show

Saturday, Nov 3 - 24, 2018

    Vertical Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-697-3846
    Reminder
    November 3 - 24, 2018: Greg Gossel Solo Show.

    Gossel was born in 1982 in western Wisconsin, and currently resides in Minneapolis, MN. With a background in design, his work is an expressive interplay of many diverse words, images, and gestures. Gossel’s multi-layered work illustrates a visual history of change and process that simultaneously features and condemns popular culture. His work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and abroad, including Japan, London, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and Chicago. His commercial clients include American Express, Levi’s, Burton Snowboards, Stussy, VICE Magazine, and Interscope Records.

    Minneapolis artist Greg Gossel returns to Vertical for his third solo exhibition.

