Gretta Johnson: New Paintings

Friday, Jun 1 - Jul 7, 2018

Exhibition Opening Friday, June 1st 5-8pm



Paris London Hong Kong is proud to present a selection of new paintings by New York-based artist Gretta Johnson.

These four new paintings on canvas call attention to the moment when two elements meet, and these moments are treated with a lush quietude. An image of a vessel leaking its contents into the ocean; a precariously set dinner table, as well as the cross-section of land and sea with a milky fluid acting as a conduit. These recurring motifs bolster the images compositionally and represent the bleeding of reality into the subconscious. An artificial tree set on fire conjures a domestic object, as well as a family tree engulfed in flames.The works in the exhibition suggest feelings of both celebration and mourning. Johnson’s practice is engaged with the covering and uncovering of images through a rigorous process of addition, subtraction and improvisation as well as engaging in a new process of discovery through the study of psychoanalysis.

Gretta Johnson (b. 1985 in Milwaukee, WI) lives and works in New York. She received her BFA from RISD in 2008. Her work has been exhibited at various spaces including Feuer/Mesler and Safe Gallery in NY, Holiday Forever Gallery in Wyoming, Harpy Gallery in New Jersey as well as the Green River Project in Hillsdale, NY. In 2015 her second art book OOLM was published by Dark Chart Press.