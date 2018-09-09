Sunday, Sep 9 - Nov 11, 2018

Gallery 1, 2 & Cleve E. Carney Gallery

Hyde Park Art Center is proud to announce the return of Ground Floor, the fifth iteration of a biennial exhibition that features artwork by some of Chicago’s most promising emergent talent. TheGround Floor tradition began in 2010 with the intention to present a survey of artists representing the top-rated art schools offering Master of Fine Art degrees in Chicago. These institutions currently produce the young artists influencing the climate of art making here and abroad. The selection of paintings, prints, sculptures, installations, photography, and video work featured in Ground Floorprovides a deeper look into the city’s pedagogical art institutions as well as the individual production and budding art practices of these rising artists.

Ground Floor, so named because it fills the entire lower level of the Art Center—over 6,000 square feet of gallery space—gives these artists a major public venue in which to display their works at a critical juncture in their careers, helping to build, support and ensure a strong, vibrant and broad community of artists in Chicago. The exhibition also facilitates a unique cross-institution conversation under one institutional umbrella.