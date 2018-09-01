Saturday, Nov 3 - May 12, 2019

Groundings explores movement through a series of residencies with artists who work in dance, music, and performance art alongside works from the MCA Collection that explore motion in a variety of forms. During the run of the exhibition, the performers hold open rehearsals in the gallery space, creating performances and physical objects that document their different practices. The exhibition considers how movement is integral to the artistic process and its relationship to identity, place, and action, and evokes the invisible forces that govern bodies in motion such as gravity and time. Organized by MCA Assistant Curator Grace Deveney and MCA Associate Curator of Performance Tara Aisha Willis, Groundings unfolds gradually, leaving viewers and performers alike to discover the traces of the residencies that came before them.