Groundless

Friday, Feb 9 - May 18, 2018

A multi-media installation by artist Sarah Ahmad juxtaposes patterns found in nature and in the cosmos with architectural patterns from the region where she grew up. She creates narratives of transcendent identity and cosmic unity within the context of harmonious realities in a global age of conflict. The gallery is offered as a space of refuge, contemplation, hope and renewal.

Please call for appointment between February 24 and March 26 while other exhibitions are being installed.