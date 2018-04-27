Group Exhibition: 16 Artists from South East Asia

Thursday, Feb 8 - Apr 27, 2018

On view Feb 8 – Apr 27, 2018

Opening reception March 2, 5-8pm

Exhibited artists include Paramartha, Jeho Bitancor, Maninder Krishnan, Vincent Padilla, Hayatuddin, Putu Sutawijaya, Faizin, Pupuk Daru Purnomo, Michael Tan, Mohamed Yanan, Janiz Chan, Pang Yong Jie and Sun Guang Hua. Countries represented are Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore and China.