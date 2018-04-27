Close
Search

Group Exhibition: 16 Artists from South East Asia

Watertonfeb18

Thursday, Feb 8 - Apr 27, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    GALERIE WATERTON
    District
    River North
    Address
    311 W. Superior, Suite 115
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-351-0838
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    On view Feb 8 – Apr 27, 2018

    Opening reception March 2, 5-8pm

    Exhibited artists include Paramartha, Jeho Bitancor, Maninder Krishnan, Vincent Padilla, Hayatuddin, Putu Sutawijaya, Faizin, Pupuk Daru Purnomo, Michael Tan, Mohamed Yanan, Janiz Chan, Pang Yong Jie and Sun Guang Hua. Countries represented are Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore and China.

    Previous Event
    Next Event