Group Exhibition: 16 Artists from South East Asia

Friday, Mar 2, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- GALERIE WATERTON
- District
- River North
- Address
- 311 W. Superior, Suite 115
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-351-0838
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
On view Feb 8 – Apr 27, 2018
Opening reception March 2, 5-8pm
Exhibited artists include Paramartha, Jeho Bitancor, Maninder Krishnan, Vincent Padilla, Hayatuddin, Putu Sutawijaya, Faizin, Pupuk Daru Purnomo, Michael Tan, Mohamed Yanan, Janiz Chan, Pang Yong Jie and Sun Guang Hua. Countries represented are Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore and China.