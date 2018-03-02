Gun Ballet: the Aestheticization of Violence in Video Games

Friday, Mar 2 - May 27, 2018



Dates: Fri, March 2, 2018 – Sun, May 27, 2018

Opening Date: Friday March 2, 2018 5-8pm

Violence has a ubiquitous presence in video game history. This exhibition explores why this characteristic is so appealing among gaming demographics. It also examines the various styles of violence -- ranging from extremely graphic to the acrobatic and balletic -- that serve various expressive goals on the part of studios. The title of this exhibit is a reference to the work of filmmaker John Woo, who directed Chicago-made Midway Games title Stranglehold in 2007, the spiritual sequel to Woo’s classic Hong Kong action film Hard Boiled (1992).

