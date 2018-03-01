Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018

The David L. Hoyt Education Foundation, the Poetry Center of Chicago and the Chicago Literacy Alliance invite you to spread some love this Valentine's Day at "Haiku Your Love." Attendees will participate in making haikus from various love-themed words that will be prearranged from large stencils provided by the David L. Hoyt Foundation. The Poetry Center will make recommendations for words to include in each of the haikus and suggestions for different haiku formats. Participants and attendees will vote on their favorite haiku, which will be framed after the event and put on display at the CLA for extended viewing.



Chicago-based poet Ashley Keyser will read some quintessential love poems and her own original work!

Tickets are $3.50 on Eventbrite and $5 at the door. Proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association. The event is open to the public.