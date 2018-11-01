Close
Friday, Nov 9, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Art Institute of Chicago
    Address
    111 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-443-3600
    Fifty years after they emerged, on the occasion of the major retrospective Hairy Who? 1966–1969 at the Art Institute of Chicago, original Hairy Who artists Art Green, Gladys Nilsson, Suellen Rocca, Jim Nutt, and Jim Falconer explore the history and impact of their groundbreaking partnership.

     

     

