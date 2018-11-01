Friday, Nov 9, 2018
- 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Art Institute of Chicago
- 111 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60603
- 312-443-3600
Fifty years after they emerged, on the occasion of the major retrospective Hairy Who? 1966–1969 at the Art Institute of Chicago, original Hairy Who artists Art Green, Gladys Nilsson, Suellen Rocca, Jim Nutt, and Jim Falconer explore the history and impact of their groundbreaking partnership.