Saturday, Apr 14 - Aug 12, 2018
Hank Willis Thomas (American, b. 1976) has consistently explored the representation of stereotypes within American popular culture, particularly as it relates to African-American subjects. Hank Willis Thomas: Unbranded will consist of a tightly focused selection of approximately 40 photographs from two related bodies of works—the 2005-08 series Unbranded: Reflections in Black By Corporate America and the 2015 series Unbranded: A Century of White Women 1915-2015.