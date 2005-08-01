Close
Hank Willis Thomas: Unbranded

Blockonline2

Saturday, Apr 14 - Aug 12, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Hank Willis Thomas (American, b. 1976) has consistently explored the representation of stereotypes within American popular culture, particularly as it relates to African-American subjects. Hank Willis Thomas: Unbranded will consist of a tightly focused selection of approximately 40 photographs from two related bodies of works—the 2005-08 series Unbranded:  Reflections in Black By Corporate America and the 2015 series Unbranded: A Century of White Women 1915-2015.

