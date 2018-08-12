Saturday, Apr 14 - Aug 12, 2018

April 14- August 12, 2018

Main Gallery

practicing artist for over fifteen years, Hank Willis Thomas (American, b. 1976) has consistently explored American consumer culture, particularly as it relates to African-American subjects. His projects often appropriate imagery drawn from advertising campaigns to investigate the subtle and not so subtle ways in which this influential imagery reproduces and reinforces ideas about race and race relations. Hank Willis Thomas: Unbranded will consist of a tightly focused selection of approximately 40 photographs from two related bodies of works—the 2005-08 series Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America and the 2015 series Unbranded: A Century of White Women 1915-2015, which draw directly from the visual repertoire of American print advertising.