Close
Search

Hank Willis Thomas: Unbranded with curator Janet Dees

B45682a5-c1bd-4088-a2c5-3e3b06d155f3

Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 2:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    How do images in advertising campaigns perpetuate ideas about race, gender, and class? The exhibition Hank Willis Thomas: Unbranded brings together selections from two bodies of work by renowned American artist Hank Willis Thomas (b.1976): Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America 1968-2008 and Unbranded: A Century of White Women 1915-2015.Thomas removes slogans and product names from historical and contemporary advertisements, asking us to confront the impact of images on the popular imagination.

    Join exhibition curator Janet Dees, Steven and Lisa Munster Tananbaum Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, for a lunchtime tour and discussion of the exhibition.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event