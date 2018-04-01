Heather Marshall, Memories That Are Not Mine

Saturday, Mar 10 - Apr 21, 2018

Marshall’s new series of small, figurative, monochromatic paintings emanate the artist’s introspective spirit and exceptional attention to details. Inspired by the intersection of the ordinary and the extraordinary, Marshall looks to familiar sights, and in this case it is her family. Women taken from her family album are reexamined and decontextualized. The protagonists within minimal backgrounds tug at different emotions that range from fiercely confident to naively optimistic.

Regardless of age each woman asserts her power and lives comfortably within her skin. Although visually from another era, Marshall assigns contemporary pop songs for titles of each painting, alluding to the ceremonial coming of age experience we all traverse through life. The distinct color pallet, with its soft patina like tones, emphasize time not only for the characters but for the artist herself. Each small painting takes lengthy periods of time to percolate and to finally produce. The artist’s impeccable hand and thoughtfulness generate poetic paintings that transcend time. Her ode is not necessarily to the specific woman, but to time herself…always moving but never changing.