Hebru Brantley: Forced Field

170911-5468_lr

Saturday, Sep 9 - Oct 26, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Elmhurst Art Museum
    Address
    150 Cottage Hill Ave.
    Elmhurst, IL 60126
    Telephone
    630-834-0202
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The Elmhurst Art Museum is excited to announce a solo show of new work by the Chicago artist Hebru Brantley. A native of the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, Brantley is known for his public art commissions such as Chi Boy on S. Wabash and an eight-panel mural at the McCormick Place CTA Green Line station. His work is influenced by an array of pop culture icons, comic book heroes, Japanese anime, and street art pioneers Jean-Michel Basquiat, KAWS and Keith Haring.

