Saturday, Sep 16, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Exhibitions
- Location
- EXPO CHICAGO
- Address
- Navy Pier, Festival Hall
600 E. Grand, Entrance 2 (60611)
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Guests are encouraged to make their way to the Lake Stage on the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns to catch a special 5 p.m. viewing of Here Hear Chicago on Screen, a collection of short films and documentary clips highlighting Cave’s iconic works. In the event of rain or inclement weather, HEARD Chicago will move to Sunday, September 17 in the Aon Grand Ballroom.