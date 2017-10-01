Close
Highwood Starving Artists Festival

Saturday, Sep 23 - 24, 2017

Time
10:00am - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Amdur Productions
    Address
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    Telephone
    847-926-4300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Please note that this event is located in Downtown Highwood, 301 Waukegan Ave

    Artists will sell their odd pieces and clear their art inventory at this end-of-season outdoor show. This is a show where artists can discount, reduce, and generally sell off extra art inventory. Visitors can come looking for bargains on everything from jewelry to ceramics to fine art. This unique art fair offers artists the opportunity to sell off their inventory at the end of the season; great art at great prices!

