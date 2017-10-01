Wednesday, Nov 15 - Dec 31, 2017

Just in time for the holidays The Golden Triangle sets up their shop for their annual holiday market with a special kickoff event, “Holiday Cheer”, featuring a book signing by author Theresa Goodrich, Emmy winner and founder of The Local Tourist, for her new book Two Lane Gems, Vol. 1. Come meet the author, have your book signed, and hear about her unforgettable American road trip through 13 states and 6,479.5 miles of nature and quirky adventures. The book makes the perfect gift along with other worldly items from The Golden Triangle. Guests will enjoy festive holiday bites and spirits.

Two Lane Gems, Vol. 1 by Theresa Goodrich is an uplifting, inspirational, and often-humorous love letter to America. From cliff dwellings to buried cars to more hoodoos than you can shake a switchback at, this tale follows their round-about journey to find the country’s treasures.

Special Kickoff Event: Holiday Cheer and Book Signing, Wednesday, November 15th – 4-8PM

Holiday Market November 15th through December 31st during regular store hours.

Monday-Friday 10AM-6PM, Saturday 10AM-7PM. Closed Sunday.