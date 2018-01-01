Close
Holiday Night Market

Holiday-market-bridgeport

Friday, Dec 15, 2017

Time
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Bridgeport Art Center
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    Telephone
    773-843-9000
    Reminder
    Get some last-minute shopping done during our Holiday Night Market. Join Bridgeport Art Center resident artists and artsts from around Chicagoland to shop for art and enjoy complimentary drinks and music. Open Studios to follow!

    Complimentary parking

    Sponsored by ARGUS Brewing 

