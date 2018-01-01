Friday, Dec 15, 2017
- Time
- 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- Bridgeport Art Center
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 1200 W. 35th St.
Chicago, IL 60609
- Telephone
- 773-843-9000
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Get some last-minute shopping done during our Holiday Night Market. Join Bridgeport Art Center resident artists and artsts from around Chicagoland to shop for art and enjoy complimentary drinks and music. Open Studios to follow!
Complimentary parking
Sponsored by ARGUS Brewing