Holiday Party: The Leigh Gallery

Friday, Dec 8, 2017

Wonderful Hors d'oeuvres and Art Specials!!

Be sure to get your Northalsted and/ or Lakeview east Gift cards beforehand

for 20% savings!!

The Holidays are Here!!!!

The parties, gatherings and feasts are HAPPENING!!! The Leigh Gallery is ready to help you decorate your walls to make your home warm, inviting and memorable! Experience the amazing effect original artwork creates to showcase your unique personality. Newly displayed art is sure to get your guests inspired, appreciate your tastes and create a happy atmosphere! It is amazing how art can transform your whole life!