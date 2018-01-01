Close
Search

Holiday Party: The Leigh Gallery

Unnamed

Friday, Dec 8, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    The Leigh Gallery
    District
    North Side
    Address
    3306 N. Halsted
    Chicago, IL 60657
    Telephone
    773-472-1865
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Wonderful Hors d'oeuvres and Art Specials!!
    Be sure to get your Northalsted and/ or Lakeview east Gift cards beforehand
    for 20% savings!!

    The Holidays are Here!!!! 

     The parties, gatherings and feasts are HAPPENING!!!   The Leigh Gallery is ready to help you decorate your walls to make your home warm, inviting and memorable!  Experience the amazing effect original artwork creates to showcase your unique personality.  Newly displayed art is sure to get your guests inspired, appreciate your tastes and create a happy atmosphere!  It is amazing how art can transform your whole life!

    Previous Event
    Next Event