Holiday Photo Book Bazaar

Thursday, Dec 6, 2018
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Auctions & Sales
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
Join us for a special celebration of photography books. Local photographers of note including Jess T. Dugan, Barbara Diener, Laura Letinsky, and Cecil McDonald, Jr. will be at the MoCP to discuss and sign their newly released books.