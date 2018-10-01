Close
Holiday Photo Book Bazaar

Thursday, Dec 6, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Auctions & Sales
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Join us for a special celebration of photography books. Local photographers of note including Jess T. Dugan, Barbara Diener, Laura Letinsky, and Cecil McDonald, Jr. will be at the MoCP to discuss and sign their newly released books.

