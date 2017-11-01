Close
Holiday Raffle Benefiting the Driehaus Museum

Saturday, Dec 9, 2017

  • Tours & Performances
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    Michigan Avenue
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-482-8933
    Download to calendar

    Saturday, December 9
    4: 00 p.m. 

    This evening for two starts with a cocktail toast and private tour of The Richard H. Driehaus Museum decorated in holiday splendor.


    5:30 p.m.

    Then enjoy a marvelous dinner at Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar.

    7:30 p.m.


    Finally, experience Joffrey Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker. View the performance from premier seats and be treated to a backstage tour of the production. You will see this Chicago tradition in a whole new way!

    https://go.rallyup.com/driehausholiday2017?mc_cid=dcb47dd444&mc_eid=d1db3f815c

