Holiday Raffle Benefiting the Driehaus Museum

Saturday, Dec 9, 2017

4: 00 p.m.

This evening for two starts with a cocktail toast and private tour of The Richard H. Driehaus Museum decorated in holiday splendor.



5:30 p.m.

Then enjoy a marvelous dinner at Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar.

7:30 p.m.



Finally, experience Joffrey Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker. View the performance from premier seats and be treated to a backstage tour of the production. You will see this Chicago tradition in a whole new way!

