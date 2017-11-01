Holiday Raffle Benefiting the Driehaus Museum

Saturday, Dec 9, 2017
- Tours & Performances
- Richard H. Driehaus Museum
- Michigan Avenue
- 40 E. Erie
Nickerson Mansion
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-482-8933
Saturday, December 9
4: 00 p.m.
This evening for two starts with a cocktail toast and private tour of The Richard H. Driehaus Museum decorated in holiday splendor.
5:30 p.m.
Then enjoy a marvelous dinner at Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar.
7:30 p.m.
Finally, experience Joffrey Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker. View the performance from premier seats and be treated to a backstage tour of the production. You will see this Chicago tradition in a whole new way!
https://go.rallyup.com/driehausholiday2017?mc_cid=dcb47dd444&mc_eid=d1db3f815c