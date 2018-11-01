Thursday, Oct 18, 2018

How do you see me?

Panel Discussion:

Alanna Airitam

Sheridan Tucker Anderson

Kate Lorenz

Jeffreen Hayes



Thursday, October 18

5:30 - 7:30 pm

Catherine Edelman will be in conversation with Alanna Airitam (Exhibiting Artist), Sheridan Tucker Anderson (Curatorial Fellow for Diversity in the Arts at the Museum of Contemporary Photography), Jeffreen Hayes (Executive Director of Threewalls) and Kate Lorenz (Executive Director of Hyde Park Art Center) on Thursday, October 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at 300 West Superior Street. A reception in the gallery will follow the panel discussion.

