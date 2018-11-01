Close
How do you see me? Panel Discussion

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018

5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Catherine Edelman Gallery
    River North
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-266-2350
    How do you see me? 

    Panel Discussion:

    Alanna Airitam 
    Sheridan Tucker Anderson 
    Kate Lorenz 
    Jeffreen Hayes 
     
    Thursday, October 18
    5:30 - 7:30 pm

    Catherine Edelman will be in conversation with Alanna Airitam (Exhibiting Artist), Sheridan Tucker Anderson (Curatorial Fellow for Diversity in the Arts at the Museum of Contemporary Photography), Jeffreen Hayes (Executive Director of Threewalls) and Kate Lorenz (Executive Director of Hyde Park Art Center) on Thursday, October 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at 300 West Superior Street. A reception in the gallery will follow the panel discussion.

    Click for more information and to RSVP

