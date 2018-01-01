Close
Howard Finster: MAN OF VISIONS

Friday, May 4 - Jun 30, 2018

    Carl Hammer Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    740 N. Wells
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-266-8512
    May 4 - June 30
    Opening celebration:  Friday, May 04, 6-8 pm
    The Reverend Howard Finster achieved "super-star" status for his exuberant paintings, or "sermon art", and his impressive "Paradise Garden" environment was an ongoing expression of his religious conviction.  Having been a frequent feature interview on the Johnny Carson "Tonight Show", the artist achieved international recognition creating art from "other people's junk".  Sought after by museums and important collections, Finster became an Outsider art superstar and celebrity.

