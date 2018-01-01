Howard Finster: MAN OF VISIONS

Friday, May 4 - Jun 30, 2018



May 4 - June 30

Opening celebration: Friday, May 04, 6-8 pm

The Reverend Howard Finster achieved "super-star" status for his exuberant paintings, or "sermon art", and his impressive "Paradise Garden" environment was an ongoing expression of his religious conviction. Having been a frequent feature interview on the Johnny Carson "Tonight Show", the artist achieved international recognition creating art from "other people's junk". Sought after by museums and important collections, Finster became an Outsider art superstar and celebrity.