Howardena Pindell: What Remains To Be Seen

Mca

Saturday, Feb 24 - May 20, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago presents the first major survey of the work of groundbreaking, multidisciplinary artist Howardena Pindell. The exhibition spans the New York-based artist's five-decades-long career, featuring early figurative paintings, pure abstraction and conceptual works, and personal and political art that emerged in the aftermath of a life-threatening car accident in 1979. The exhibition traces the themes and visual experiments that run throughout Pindell's work up to the present, exemplifying how her artistic development reflects a larger shift from Modernism to contemporary art practices.

