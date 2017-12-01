Howardena Pindell: What Remains To Be Seen

Saturday, Feb 24 - May 20, 2018

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago presents the first major survey of the work of groundbreaking, multidisciplinary artist Howardena Pindell. The exhibition spans the New York-based artist's five-decades-long career, featuring early figurative paintings, pure abstraction and conceptual works, and personal and political art that emerged in the aftermath of a life-threatening car accident in 1979. The exhibition traces the themes and visual experiments that run throughout Pindell's work up to the present, exemplifying how her artistic development reflects a larger shift from Modernism to contemporary art practices.