HOWARDENA PINDELLL: WHAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN

Saturday, Feb 24 - May 20, 2018

The MCA presents the first major survey of work by groundbreaking, multidisciplinary artist Howardena Pindell. The exhibition spans the New York-based artist's 50-year career, featuring early figurative paintings, pure abstraction and conceptual works, and personal and political art that emerged in the aftermath of a life-threatening car accident in 1979. The exhibition traces themes and visual experiments that run throughout Pindell's work up to the present. Trained as a painter, Pindell has challenged the staid traditions of the art world and asserted her place in its history as both a woman and one of African descent.

Since the 1960s, she has used materials such as glitter, talcum powder, and perfume to stretch the boundaries of the rigid tradition of rectangular, canvas painting. She has also infused her work with traces of her labor, such as obsessively affixing dots of pigment and circles made with an ordinary hole-punch. Despite the effort exerted in the creation of these paintings, Pindell's use of rich colors and unconventional materials gives the finished works a sumptuous and ethereal quality. The exhibition also includes Pindell's most recent works from the last two years, which draw on the beauty and innovation of her approach to abstraction to build upon contemporary conversations around equity and diversity. Howardena Pindell: What Remains to Be Seen is co-curated by MCA Curator Naomi Beckwith and Valerie Cassel Oliver, Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.