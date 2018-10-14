Saturday, Jun 23 - Oct 14, 2018

June 23 - October 14, 2018

I Was Raised on the Internet explores how digital technology and networked communication have changed how we see and experience the world. Focusing on art from 1998 to the present, the exhibition centers around the figure of the millennial -- the digital native mythologized by marketing firms and large corporations -- and the generation of artists and audiences who have come to speak a vocabulary unique to the digital age. The exhibition is an immersive digital playground that invites visitors to interact, react, and respond.

It is organized around a number of themes which examine how new forms of identity and selfhood have been enabled by digital networks; how citizenship and surveillance are perceived in the age of Wikileaks; and how politics manifests online and in real life (IRL) through events such as the Arab uprisings of 2011. The notion of play is examined through gaming technologies, such as Oculus Rift and Second Life, which function as outlets of desire and diverse peer-to-peer interaction. These are presented alongside explorations of newly emerging tactile technologies in art practice. I Was Raised on the Internet is organized by MCA Senior Curator Omar Kholeif.

