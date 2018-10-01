Close
Search

Imagery and Icons: Former Tenure and Tenure-track Faculty exhibition

B4e67d74ea585cb1cbf75d4ef2c3b78a9b417a14

Tuesday, Sep 18 - Oct 19, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    Telephone
    815-753-1936
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    North Gallery, NIU Art Museum

    As part of the alumni exhibitions and anniversary celebrations this exhibition showcases work from former faculty in an intimate, salon style exhibition. Participating artists at this time include: Renie Adams, Walter Ball, Jay Paul Bell, Richard Beard, Dorothea Bilder, Robert Bornheutter, David Bower, Karen Brown, David Driesbach, Yale Factor, Larry Gregory, Andrew Liccardo, Ben Mahmoud, Ron Mazanowski, Philip Melnick, Ashley Nason, Mark A. Nelson, Jack Olson, Charlotte Rollman, John Rooney, Lee Sido, Doug Stewart, Ed Syrek, and Bruce White.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event