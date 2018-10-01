Imagery and Icons: Former Tenure and Tenure-track Faculty exhibition

Tuesday, Sep 18 - Oct 19, 2018

North Gallery, NIU Art Museum

As part of the alumni exhibitions and anniversary celebrations this exhibition showcases work from former faculty in an intimate, salon style exhibition. Participating artists at this time include: Renie Adams, Walter Ball, Jay Paul Bell, Richard Beard, Dorothea Bilder, Robert Bornheutter, David Bower, Karen Brown, David Driesbach, Yale Factor, Larry Gregory, Andrew Liccardo, Ben Mahmoud, Ron Mazanowski, Philip Melnick, Ashley Nason, Mark A. Nelson, Jack Olson, Charlotte Rollman, John Rooney, Lee Sido, Doug Stewart, Ed Syrek, and Bruce White.