In Celebration of Ourselves: Seymour Rosen Spaces Archive

Sunday, Sep 24 - Feb 18, 2018

Time
4:00am - 5:00am
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    John Michael Kohler Arts Center
    Address
    608 New York Avenue
    Sheboygan, WI 53081
    Telephone
    920-458-6144
    THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES

    A champion of under-recognized artists and art forms, Seymour Rosen was a pioneer in the effort to preserve artist-built environments. As a young man, the art environments that dotted the California landscape captivated him. He began photographing the sites and advocating for their preservation.

