In Celebration of Ourselves: Seymour Rosen Spaces Archive

Sunday, Sep 24 - Feb 18, 2018
- Time
- 4:00am - 5:00am
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- John Michael Kohler Arts Center
- Address
- 608 New York Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
- Telephone
- 920-458-6144
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES
A champion of under-recognized artists and art forms, Seymour Rosen was a pioneer in the effort to preserve artist-built environments. As a young man, the art environments that dotted the California landscape captivated him. He began photographing the sites and advocating for their preservation.