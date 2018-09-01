Close
Search

In Conversation: A Hard White Body

Bs-2017-candice-lin-07

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-834-8377
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us for a conversation on Candice Lin’s project A Hard White Body and her exhibition at the Logan Center with Lotte Arndt, curator and writer, Rizvana Bradley, Assistant Professor of Film Studies and African American Studies at Yale University, and C. Riley Snorton, Professor of English and Gender and Sexuality Studies at University of Chicago.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event