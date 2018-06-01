Close
In Conversation: Adaptive Leadership

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

5:30pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    West Side
    217 N. Carpenter
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-491-8888
    $20 General Public | $10 CAC Artist Members | FREE for Current BOLT/HATCH/LAUNCH + FIELD/WORK Residents

    Field Foundation President Angelique Power and Hyde Park Jazz Festival Artistic & Executive Director Kate Dumbleton will draw from their combined experience in philanthropy, education, engagement, and artistic and executive direction to unpack the concept of Adaptive Leadership.

    They will share the evolution of their professional practices, their perspectives on leadership in the arts today, and discuss the importance of skills such as listening and collaboration for thriving in an ever-evolving world. The conversation will focus on philosophical as well as practical concerns and strategies that can be implemented throughout the sector.

     

    More information + register.

     

     

