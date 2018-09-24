In Conversation: Exhibition Design, Strategy + Installation

Monday, Sep 24, 2018

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm

CAC's In Conversation series invites Chicago's arts and cultural visionaries to explore important topics shaping the field today.

Using Chicago Artists Coalition's 2018 ANNUAL exhibition, Mixtapes for the Next Millennium, as a starting point, the exhibition's curator, Jordan Martins, will discuss the exhibition process from start to finish in conversation with artist and arts administrator Meg Duigud. They will share insights into critical considerations and milestones that inform their respective curatorial processes, including: conducting studio visits, sales agreements and other contracts with artists, partnering with host organizations, securing sponsorships, and more.



Meg Duguid is an artist and arts administrator. During the day Duguid is currently Director of Exhibitions for Columbia College Chicago’s Department of Exhibitions, Performance, and Student Spaces. She has directed Gallery 2 for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, programmed the Arsenal Gallery and Temporary Public Art Program for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, overseen the dispersement of grants for the city of Chicago, and directed the Averill and Bernard Leviton Gallery for Columbia College before moving to her current post at the college. She received her BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and her MFA from Bard College. She has performed and exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 6018 NORTH, Slow Gallery, the Mission, Terrain, Roman Susan, the Chicago Cultural Center, and Defibrillator in Chicago, as well as the DUMBO Arts Festival in Brooklyn, 667 Shotwell in San Francisco, and the Zona Maco Art Fair in Mexico City. Duguid has screened work at Synthetic Zero in New York, Spiderbug in Chicago, and the Last Supper Festival in Brooklyn. From 2009 to 2011 she ran Clutch Gallery, a 25-square-inch white cube located in the heart of her purse; since then, she lends her purse to others to curate and carry. Duguid is a member of Tiger Strikes Asteroid Chicago and lives and works in Chicago with her husband, her son, and two cats. megduguid.com

Jordan Martins is a Chicago based visual artist, curator, educator, and musician. He received his MFA in visual arts from the Universidade Federal da Bahia in Salvador, Brazil in 2007, and is a lecturer at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and North Park University. He is the executive director of Comfort Station, a multi-disciplinary art space. Martins’s visual work is based in collage processes, including mixed media two dimensional work, photography, video and installation, and he has exhibited nationally and internationally. He is co-director of the Perto da Lá, a biennial multidisplinary art event with international artists in Salvador, Brazil. jordanmartins.com

