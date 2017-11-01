Close
IN CONVERSATION: Judy Chicago and Jayna Zweiman

Saturday, Nov 4, 2017

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    LOCATION CHANGE: due to high level of interest in this event, the conversation will now be held at the Gordon Parks Arts Hall at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools. 

    Join artists Judy Chicago and Jayna Zweiman as they discuss issues of feminism that permeate their practices.

    The two artists will explore how political activism is manifested in various forms, particularly in community-based projects like Welcome Blanket that confront contemporary social and political issues. The talk is moderated by Alison Gass, Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum.

    FREE, open to all. Advance registration required.

